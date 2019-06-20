Thursday, June 20, 2019  | 16 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Culture

Militancy-hit Parachinar gets its first music academy

14 mins ago

A young man in the militancy-hit Parachinar has founded a music academy for the youth.

Youngsters from the region now have the opportunity to learn playing the rabab, flute, tabla, harmonium and various other musical instruments at the academy.

Imtiaz Hussain, 25, decided to start the academy after living amidst terrorism.

He believes music lovers are peace loving. Hussain said he wants to send a message of peace to the world from the Kurram district.

As many as 30 teenagers have already enrolled and classes have started. Hussain says that along with teenagers, school children enrolled in grade six and above are making their way to the academy as well.

Akhtar and Dildar, students at the academy, say that they have learnt a lot in a short time. The students said they liked the overall environment of the academy.

Looking at the positive response by the locals, Hussain wishes to someday establish a proper music school in the region.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
music parachinar
 
