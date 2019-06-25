Meet the man behind the ‘disappointed cricket fan’ meme

If you are active on social media, then you may have seen the meme of a man dressed in a flannel shirt with arms akimbo and a disappointed look on his face. The man’s reaction to Pakistani cricketer Asif Ali dropping a catch during a match against Australia has been the latest meme sensation.

Sarim Akhtar, a British-Pakistani, introduces himself on Twitter as “a cricket fan and The Meme Guy”. Akhtar lives in London and travelled over three hours to watch the match with his friends. Little did he know that his life would soon change.

“I had no idea that one day I would be turned into a meme,” said Akhtar on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Tuesday.

Akhtar said that he was joking with his friends that they all should try to catch the ball so they would at least come on screen. Soon after, the camera captured his response to the dropped catch and it became an instant hit on the internet. “The match wasn’t even over and I started getting calls, emails and people forwarding me the memes,” he remarked.

“After the picture when viral, I got hundreds of messages and friend requests on my social media accounts,” said Akhtar. He remarked that he is enjoying the fame while it lasts. “Be it my extended family or colleagues, we have all been sharing and enjoy the hilarious memes.” He said that the memes are not making rounds in Pakistan, but people from India and Sri Lanka have been sharing it too in their native languages.

Some people even printed his picture on their t-shirts and wore them to different matches.

Akhtar even got the chance to meet former cricketer Wasim Akram because of his new-found popularity.

He requested the Pakistani Cricket team to not drop any more catches. “If we play together as a team then we will win the World Cup trophy,” he added.

