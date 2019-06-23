Meera wants to play Benazir Bhutto in an action movie

Actor Meera is currently busy with promotions of her upcoming movie, Baaji.

During a press meet in Lahore, the actor was asked about her dream role. “I would love to play the role of Benazir Bhutto in an action movie,” she answered.

She said that she wants to work in movies which give the message of women empowerment and show strong female protagonists.

Meera also said that the Lahore film industry has failed in every way. “People who did good wrong are no longer present in Lahore. There is a reason behind the downfall of anything,” she added.

She will be seen in Baaji next, which is being touted as her comeback movie. The movie also stars Amna Ilyas, Osman Khalid Butt, Ali Kazmi and Mohsin Abbas Haider. It will release on June 28.

