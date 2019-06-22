‘Maryam’s rejection of Shehbaz’s narrative exposes division in PML-N’

The press conference of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz has once again exposed the division in the ranks of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, says Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.

One of the party groups is following the narrative of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif while the other of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, said Dr Awan. She was addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Saturday.

Dr Awan referred to Maryam as a “convicted princess”. She said Maryam had disassociated herself from the narrative of her uncle Shehbaz. The idea of the charter of economy was floated by Shehbaz and by calling that a joke she had, in fact, ridiculed her uncle.

Maryam should now ask Shehbaz to quit the post of the party’s president, she added.

Talking about the Maryam’s “hue and cry” over her father Nawaz Sharif’s declining health in prison, Dr Awan said had Maryam been a qualified medical doctor, she would have refrained from politicising her father’s health.

She said Maryam had taken admission in a medical college, but left the profession due to extracurricular activities. She said Maryam’s narration of Nawaz’s medical reports publically would leave known cardiologists and physicians in doubt about their qualifications.

She said Maryam was playing politics over her father’s health and taking up the issue at every forum. Dr Awan believed Maryam was sharing misleading details to get public sympathy.

If Nawaz had the right to get bail on medical grounds, then over 90% of the prisoners of over 60 years of age suffering from heart and other ailments should also be given such relief, Dr Awan added.

Nawaz Sharif, she said, was in pain as he had lost power.

