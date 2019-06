The vehicle of Maryam Nawaz’s security guards was hit by a train outside Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail on Thursday.

Maryam had gone to meet her father Nawaz Sharif in prison and her guards parked the vehicle near the railway tracks.

No one was in the car when the train hit it. The vehicle, however, did get damaged.

