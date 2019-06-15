Maryam Nawaz invites Bilawal Zardari for dinner at Jati Umrah

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, head of the PPP, has been invited to Jati Umrah, the home of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif for a dinner on Sunday.

The invitation has been extended by Maryam Nawaz Sharif, vice-president of the PML-N and Nawaz’s daughter.

The invitation was made during a phone call between the two political scions. Earlier in Ramazan, Bilawal hosted Maryam and other opposition leaders for an iftar dinner at Bilawal House in Islamabad.

During Sunday’s meeting, senior party leaders will accompany Bilawal and Maryam. They will discuss the upcoming APC as well as the arrests of Faryal Talpur, Asif Ali Zardari and Hamza Shahbaz. Maryam will also reportedly brief Bilawal on what her father told her during their recent meeting at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

A media briefing is expected after the meeting.

