HOME > News

Maryam meets Nawaz Sharif at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail

2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Nawaz Sharif met his family, including daughter Maryam Nawaz, at Kot Lakhpat jail today (Saturday).

His personal doctor also did a medical check-up.

The former prime minister was not allowed to meet his family due to Eid holidays.

PML-N workers gathered outside the jail in solidarity with Nawaz and his family.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb had criticised on Thursday the government for not allowing Nawaz to meet his mother and daughter on Eid.

Related: Maryam Aurangzeb calls government ‘foolish’ for preventing Nawaz meeting family

She took to Twitter to say that the government is “foolish” for preventing the meetup and called it revenge for its own incompetency.

Aurangzeb said Shehbaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan shows that the government is full of “liars”.

On Tuesday, she claimed that the Punjab government was not allowing Maryam Nawaz to see her father because it wants to please Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The “selected prime minister” can’t force his opponents to bow down before him by maligning them, she added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
kot lakhpat maryam nawaz Nawaz Sharif


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Fire at a shopping centre on Karachi's Tariq Road doused
Fire at a shopping centre on Karachi’s Tariq Road doused
Unhappy Fawad Chaudhry has contacted PPP leader, claims Nabil Gabol
Unhappy Fawad Chaudhry has contacted PPP leader, claims Nabil Gabol
WATCH: Karachi robber runs away after firing shots accidentally
WATCH: Karachi robber runs away after firing shots accidentally
13 people killed in road accidents across Pakistan
13 people killed in road accidents across Pakistan
Meet Shanza Faiq, the woman who topped 2018 CSS exams
Meet Shanza Faiq, the woman who topped 2018 CSS exams
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.