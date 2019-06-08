Maryam meets Nawaz Sharif at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail

Nawaz Sharif met his family, including daughter Maryam Nawaz, at Kot Lakhpat jail today (Saturday).

His personal doctor also did a medical check-up.

The former prime minister was not allowed to meet his family due to Eid holidays.

PML-N workers gathered outside the jail in solidarity with Nawaz and his family.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb had criticised on Thursday the government for not allowing Nawaz to meet his mother and daughter on Eid.

She took to Twitter to say that the government is “foolish” for preventing the meetup and called it revenge for its own incompetency.

Aurangzeb said Shehbaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan shows that the government is full of “liars”.

On Tuesday, she claimed that the Punjab government was not allowing Maryam Nawaz to see her father because it wants to please Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The “selected prime minister” can’t force his opponents to bow down before him by maligning them, she added.

