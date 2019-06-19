Maryam believes Bilawal wants to rectify PPP’s Senate mistake

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz said on Wednesday that she and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari discussed various issues during their Sunday meeting, including an in-house change and removal of Senate Chairperson Sadiq Sanjrani.

“Bilawal and I discussed various issues,” she told reporters in Lahore. “We discussed in-house changes, a change in the Senate chairmanship and other issues.”

When asked if Bilawal really wants to remove Sanjrani, who had the support of the PPP during the election, Maryam said, “If Bilawal has realized that it was a mistake and he wants to rectify it, then it’s a good thing.”

However, she said that the talks are ongoing and they will discuss all these matters during the All Parties Conference which is scheduled to be held this month in Islamabad.

The PML-N leader said that they will not let the government pass this “public-enemy” budget.

“It will increase problems for the common people,” she said. “Whoever votes in favour of the budget, they will be considered a criminal in the court of the people.”

Maryam criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan for being “incompetent”. “He could send anyone behind bars,” she said, referring to the incarceration of her father Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Zardari. “But even then he won’t be able to run his government because he is incompetent,” she added.

“Nobody can stop me from calling a vote chor government a vote chor government,” Maryam said. “He [Imran Khan] hasn’t left his container. He has made the assembly his container.”