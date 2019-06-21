Mansha ‘Bomb’ and sons released on bail in land grabbing case

A Lahore sessions court approved on Friday the bail of Mansha ‘Bomb’ and his two sons in a land grabbing case.

The police have been ordered to release them.

Seven cases of land grabbing have been registered against them at different police stations.

On October 15, 2018 Mansha, who was absconding in an encroachment case, appeared before the Supreme Court to surrender himself. The court had earlier ordered his arrest for usurping land. He was arrested from the court and shifted to the Secretariat police station.

Related: ‘Land grabber’ Mansha Bomb arrested from court premises

“I am being treated unjustly. I have come to the court to seek justice,” he said while speaking to the media. He remarked that he is a family man and did not usurp any one’s land.

He was later transferred to a jail in Lahore.

His case came on the top court’s radar after residents of Lahore’s Jauhar Town had said that he was forcefully occupying their land. Former chief justice Saqib Nisar took suo motu notice and said that if it was necessary then action would be taken against some people. “People such as Mansha Bomb… are setting a bad precedent. We have to take the country forward,” he had remarked.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.