 Mandi Bahauddin woman gives birth outside a hospital

A woman gave birth outside a hospital on Thursday night in Mandi Bahauddin. Her family claims that the hospital refused to admit her.

The hospital, on the other hand, has denied these claims.

The woman’s husband said that he brought her to the hospital but they didn’t admit her because they didn’t have space. “They told me to take her somewhere else because they didn’t have the time to conduct her operation,” he said.

An admin officer said that they had admitted the woman and her name is in the registry too. However, her husband took her from the hospital.

The woman has now been admitted and the doctors are checking up on her. The woman and her child are in stable condition now, a doctor said.

