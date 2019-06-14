HOME > Local

 Mandi Bahauddin woman gives birth outside a hospital

5 hours ago

A woman gave birth outside a hospital on Thursday night in Mandi Bahauddin. Her family claims that the hospital refused to admit her.

The hospital, on the other hand, has denied these claims.

The woman’s husband said that he brought her to the hospital but they didn’t admit her because they didn’t have space. “They told me to take her somewhere else because they didn’t have the time to conduct her operation,” he said.

An admin officer said that they had admitted the woman and her name is in the registry too. However, her husband took her from the hospital.

The woman has now been admitted and the doctors are checking up on her. The woman and her child are in stable condition now, a doctor said.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
Health hospitals mandi bahauddin
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
PM makes surprise visits to Sargodha, Khushab hospitals
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago
Young man gunned down
2 months ago
2 months ago
The ketogenic diet,is it a fad or a lifestyle
2 months ago
2 months ago
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Mandi Bahauddin, hospitals, health, healthcare, medical negligence, hospital
 
MOST READ
NAB arrests former president Asif Zardari in money laundering case
NAB arrests former president Asif Zardari in money laundering case
WATCH: Karachi robber runs away after firing shots accidentally
WATCH: Karachi robber runs away after firing shots accidentally
Today's outlook: Govt set to unveil Budget 2019-2020 
Today’s outlook: Govt set to unveil Budget 2019-2020 
Here's what to expect from Budget 2019-20
Here’s what to expect from Budget 2019-20
Watch: Zardari hugs daughter Aseefa before leaving with NAB team
Watch: Zardari hugs daughter Aseefa before leaving with NAB team
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.