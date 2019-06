A man, identified as Javed Iqbal, was shot dead on Monday morning near Rabia City in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

At around 9am, he was dropping his daughter to work on his motorcycle when an unidentified assailant shot him. The bullet hit the back of his neck.

CCTV footage shows that the father and daughter fell off the motorcycle and people gathered to help them. The police have started an investigation.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.