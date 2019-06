A man has been accused of killing his two sons on Wednesday after a fight with his wife in Rahim Yar Khan’s Khanpur tehsil.

He killed his sons with a sharp-edged instrument, according to the police. The suspect is on the run.

The neighbours told the police that the couple would often fight over money-related matters.

The victims have been identified as Suleman and Salman. They used to work at a construction site. The police have formed a team for the suspect’s arrest.