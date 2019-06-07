Man kills toddler in Islamabad’s Khanna: police

A man has been arrested for murdering his toddler son in Islamabad’s Khanna on Friday.

The police said that the suspect, identified as Naeem Gul, was drunk when he killed his son.

Zakariya was one and a half-years-old. His mother, Samina, worked as a nurse and was on duty when the incident occurred. She has recorded her statement too.

Investigating officer Anees Akbar said that the postmortem report showed that the child was tortured too.

Gul, on the other hand, said that the child fell from the bed. He said that he threw water on the child’s face because he thought he was sleeping.

The police have handed over the body to the family after conducting its postmortem examination.

