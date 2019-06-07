HOME > Local

Man kills toddler in Islamabad’s Khanna: police

2 hours ago

A man has been arrested for murdering his toddler son in Islamabad’s Khanna on Friday. 

The police said that the suspect, identified as Naeem Gul, was drunk when he killed his son.

Zakariya was one and a half-years-old. His mother, Samina, worked as a nurse and was on duty when the incident occurred. She has recorded her statement too.

Related: Lahore teen accused of killing father for hitting him

Investigating officer Anees Akbar said that the postmortem report showed that the child was tortured too.

Gul, on the other hand, said that the child fell from the bed. He said that he threw water on the child’s face because he thought he was sleeping.

The police have handed over the body to the family after conducting its postmortem examination.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
infanticide Islamabad


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Islamabad, Man kills toddler, nurse, father kills child, Khanna, infanticide,
 
MOST READ
Fire at a shopping centre on Karachi's Tariq Road doused
Fire at a shopping centre on Karachi’s Tariq Road doused
Unhappy Fawad Chaudhry has contacted PPP leader, claims Nabil Gabol
Unhappy Fawad Chaudhry has contacted PPP leader, claims Nabil Gabol
13 people killed in road accidents across Pakistan
13 people killed in road accidents across Pakistan
Meet Shanza Faiq, the woman who topped 2018 CSS exams
Meet Shanza Faiq, the woman who topped 2018 CSS exams
Petrol price increased to Rs112 per litre
Petrol price increased to Rs112 per litre
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.