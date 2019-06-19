Man kills friend over Rs300,000 in Attock

The Attock police have arrested a man for killing his friend over a Rs300,000 loan.

The incident took place in the Malk Mala village in Hazro tehsil.

They have arrested Hassan Noman for killing his friend Muhammad Aamir. He reportedly called him to his house to purportedly pay back the loan and killed him with a knife.

Noman claimed it was self defence. He said Aamir attacked him first but said he now realizes he was responsible and should not have hurt his friend. His mother tried to stop him and was hurt in the process.

A case has been lodged and the police are investigating.

