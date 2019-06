A man was killed in an explosion outside a tyre repair shop in Bannu’s Garbaz Friday.

Another man was injured in the blast. According to official sources, explosives were used in the blast.

The deceased has been identified as Falak Naz and the injured as Gul Noor.

The body and injured were taken to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Mir Ali.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.