Man injured in Lahore bakery explosion succumbs to wounds

A man injured in a cylinder explosion at a bakery in Lahore succumbed to his wounds on Thursday, according to the police.
He has been identified as Sajid Basheer. He worked as a security guard at Cakes and Bakes, which is located near Shershah Colony on Ferozepur Road.
Eleven people injured during the explosion are being treated at the Services Hospital.
The blast occurred around 5:30am Wednesday when the bakery staff had begun cleaning up ahead of its opening. The police are investigating whether the blast was caused by a gas leak or cylinder explosion.
A case has been registered against the bakery’s owner, Malik Riazuddin.
