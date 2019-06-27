Thursday, June 27, 2019  | 23 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Man injured in Lahore bakery explosion succumbs to wounds

2 hours ago
 

 

Photo: Online

A man injured in a cylinder explosion at a bakery in Lahore succumbed to his wounds on Thursday, according to the police.  

He has been identified as Sajid Basheer. He worked as a security guard at Cakes and Bakes, which is located near Shershah Colony on Ferozepur Road. 

Eleven people injured during the explosion are being treated at the Services Hospital.

Related: 12 injured after explosion at Lahore bakery

The blast occurred around 5:30am Wednesday when the bakery staff had begun cleaning up ahead of its opening. The police are investigating whether the blast was caused by a gas leak or cylinder explosion.

A case has been registered against the bakery’s owner, Malik Riazuddin.

Tell us what you think:

