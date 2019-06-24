Man impersonating online taxi service driver assaults woman in Karachi

A case has been registered against a man who impersonated a Careem driver and assaulted a woman in Karachi.

The incident occurred on June 19. A case has been registered at the Defence police station against the man.

According to the FIR, a woman who works as an air hostess booked a Careem to go from the airport to her house on June 19. While she was waiting for the driver, another car pulled up and the driver told her he was her Careem driver. When she told him that the details she had received on the mobile application were different, meaning another driver’s name and car number had been sent to her, he made an excuse, saying that the app would just update and send her the new driver’s details.

The woman then got in his car. Her suspicions arose when he he turned towards Mehmoodabad at the Kala Pull traffic light. When she asked him where he was going, he assaulted her. The woman said he touched her chest.

She then tried to call the police but he snatched her phone. He dropped her off near the NMC on Korangi Road and fled.

The FIR was filed under sections 354-A, 496-A and 511 of the Pakistan Penal Code. Section 354 A relates to assault or use of criminal force against a woman and stripping her of her clothes, Section 496-A relates to enticing or taking away or detaining a woman with criminal intent and Section 511 is the punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or for shorter terms.

The police have urged people to make sure they are getting into the right car when booking online taxis. Always make sure the details on your application match the driver and car.

