Man forgives Qasr-e-Naz employees in children deaths case

A man whose six children died after exposure to toxic gases at Qasr-e-Naz guest house has forgiven its employees in the “name of God”.

Six suspects were granted bail by the Sindh High Court, while a sessions court approved the bail of three suspects. They will have to submit surety bonds worth Rs1 million each.

Faisal Kakar and his family had come to Karachi from Balochistan’s Pishin and were staying at the government guest house. They went out to eat and at night Kakar took his wife to a hospital after she fell sick. When they returned, they found that all six of their children had died.

The police first cracked down against the eatery they had eaten food for it. It even sealed the restaurant.

On March 13, Karachi South DIG Sharjeel Kareem Karal said that they died after inhaling toxic fumes following fumigation at the guest house.

Reports by Punjab Forensic Science Agency and HEJ Karachi University showed that phosphine was detected in the blood and stomachs of the deceased. Phosphine is a poisonous gas which is commonly used as an agriculture fumigant.

Nine people were arrested, including the chief engineer, on charges of manslaughter. A case was registered against them under Section 322 of the Pakistan Penal Code. The section refers to qatl-bis-sabab which means committing an unlawful act without any intention to cause harm.

