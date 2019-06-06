HOME > Violence

Man arrested for killing three brothers

7 mins ago

Charsadda police has arrested a man in Umerzai area in connection with murders of three brothers, officials said Thursday.

The man identified as Peer Muhammad is accused of killing three brothers in Charsadda over a property dispute.

Nasir, another key accused, has left the country after the murders and the police are making efforts to bring him back, officials said.

Former KP law minister Barrister Arshad Abdullah, however, believed that police are “compromised” and urged the government to include high-ranking intelligence officers in the joint investigation team.

 
TOPICS:
charsadda Police


