Lt Gen Faiz Hameed is the new ISI DG

Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed has been appointed as the new director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence, the Pakistan Army’s media wing said in a statement on Sunday.

Lieutenant General Aamir Abbasi has been appointed as Quarter Master at General Headquarters (GHQ), Lieutenant General Moazzam Abbas has been named Engineer-In-Chief, and Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza has been appointed as Adjutant General.

The charge of Gujranwala Corps Commander has been handed over to Lieutenant General Asim Muneer.

On April 12, Pakistan army promoted four of its major generals, including Faiz Hameed, Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Nauman Mahmood, and Azhar Abbas, to the rank of lieutenant general, the ISPR said.

Who is Lt Gen Faiz Hameed?

Faiz Hameed has served as the head of the ISI’s Counter Intelligence wing. You will remember him from the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan’s dharna in Islamabad. It is his signature at the bottom of the agreement between the government and the protesters.

Related: Who is Major General Faiz Hameed?

Following amendments to Election Act 2017, the TLP had staged a sit-in at the Faizabad Interchange in Islamabad in 2017, paralyzing the capital for almost three weeks.

On November 27, 2017 TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi announced he was ending the protest. He said that an “army-brokered” agreement had taken place between the protesters and the government. He said he appreciated that the army chief had taken a personal interest in solving the issue by sending Hameed.

When the agreement signed between protesters and the army surfaced on the media, people noticed that it bore the signature of Hameed.

The Islamabad High Court questioned the jurisdiction of the army in making such an agreement. Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui said that not a single clause of the agreement was according to the law. Justice Siddiqui objected to the army being part of the agreement. He expressed fears that after these remarks, he might be killed or go missing.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.