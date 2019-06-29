Locusts cost Sindh’s farmers hundreds of thousands of rupees

Swarms of locusts attacked cotton fields in Khairpur, Sukkur and Ghotki two weeks ago, which left farmers concerned.

Farmers had to bear losses of hundred thousand rupees due to crop loss.

Hundred acres of land were affected in Khairpur’s Naaro, Chondko, Thari Meerwah, Sukkur’s Saleh Pat, Thikrato, Mubarakpur and Ghotki’s Khanpur Mahar and Khangarh.

The Sindh government is taking measures to prevent crops from being attacked by locusts.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah visited the affected areas on Friday to inspect the damage. He said a campaign would be started to help farmers out of this problem.

Helpline centres have also been established on district levels and insecticides have been sprayed in areas likely to get affected, said Sukkur Commissioner Rafique Ahmed Buriro.

However, there were no precautionary measures taken in Khudabad, Faridabaad and Johi in Dadu.

