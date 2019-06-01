Live daily updated Dollar vs Pakistan Rupee graph

SAMAA Digital attempts to track the ever increasing USD to PKR exchange rate with this live chart.

If you hover on the chart you will get the rates. If you zoom in and out, just tap the screen to get back to the full chart.

The dollar is in free fall, or so they say. With the IMF bailout well on its way and our new finance minister already here, Pakistan’s economy seems to be under siege once again.

One of the most important indicators for Pakistan’s economic health is and has always been the dollar to Pakistani rupee exchange rate. This is because we rely heavily on the import of oil, heavy machinery and raw material. Along with these necessary imports, we also have to pay back all our debt – in dollars.

Dollar rate rises after fluctuations in the market – May 29, 2019

The rupee has been on the rise for the past couple of days. It opened in the open market on Wednesday Rs0.50 higher against the dollar.

The dollar is being traded at Rs150.50 in the open market.

The interbank rate, however, was Rs0.92 lower. The interbank dollar rate is now Rs149.30.

Pakistani clerics issue fatwa against ‘unnecessary purchase’ of dollars – May 28, 2019

The Pakistan Ulema Council has issued a fatwa (religious) decree, declaring that hoarding dollars is a “grave sin”, Financial Times reported Tuesday.

“We have issued a fatwa which says that people must not hoard dollars as hoarding creates chaos,” said Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, the head of the Pakistan Ulema Council.

Dollar value to drop by Rs5, says Forex Association head – May 25, 2019

The head of the Forex Association of Pakistan, Malik Bostan, believes the rupee is going to appreciate against the dollar by five to six rupees.

He said they had appealed to the nation to boycott the dollar and believes their efforts worked. In the next few days, its value will go up by five to six rupees in both the interbank and open market, he claims.

Hoarding dollars to earn profits is a sin: Mufti Taqi

Islamic scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani believes that buying dollars to hoard and earn profits is a ‘grave sin’ and would be disloyalty to the country.

In a tweet on Monday, he spoke about the present economic situation.

Purchasing dollars to hoard and earn profit by the increase in its price is a grave sin and disloyalty to the country in the present economic situation. According to some narrations of a Hadith those involved in hoarding are cursed by Allah Taala. — Muhammad Taqi Usmani (@muftitaqiusmani) May 20, 2019

