PM Imran wishes Pakistanis a happy Eid



Eid Mubarak to my Pakistanis. Wishing you all a Happy Eid. Let us all resolve to to stand up as a united nation to overcome our economic crisis while putting the least amount of burden on the poorer section of our society.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 5, 2019

TOPICS:

RELATED STORIES

He extended greetings to the nation in a tweet on the morning of the first day of Eid.The premier offered prayers in a mosque at his residence in Bani Gala.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram