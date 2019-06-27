Law Minister Farogh Naseem’s Pakistan Bar Council membership reinstated

Law and Justice Minister Farogh Naseem has been reinstated as a member of the Pakistan Bar Council. His membership was suspended in protest after a reference was filed against the Supreme Court’s Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

The council with a majority of 14 members had suspended his membership on June 12.

Naseem had filed a request with the bar council to reinstate his membership. Attorney General Anwar Mansoor reinstated him while exercising his powers as the chairperson of the Pakistan Bar Council.

The federal law minister’s appeal will be taken up again on July 3.

