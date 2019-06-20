Thursday, June 20, 2019  | 16 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Lahore woman arrested for burning children in black magic ritual

3 hours ago

A woman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly torturing and burning her two children in Lahore’s Anarkali to learn black magic.

Four others were also taken into custody.

Simon Saleem, the woman’s husband, alleged that his three-year-old daughter and two-year-old son were tied with ropes with a goat on his roof by his wife.

“I asked my wife where my children are,” Saleem told SAMAA TV. “They were tied with a goat on the roof.”

Saleem said that he found rope marks on the two children’s necks when he untied them. “Their feet were burned,” he added.

The children are being treated in the burns ward of Lahore’s Mayo hospital.

His[Simon’s] wife and and her aunt tied the children and a goat in order to perform a black magic ritual, Simon’s brother said.

A case has been registered.

Suzuki finally launches the All New Alto 660cc
Karachi-bound passenger train catches fire in Sahiwal
Social media activist Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad
Fawad Chaudhry admits he slapped Sami Ibrahim
Lt Gen Faiz Hameed is the new ISI DG
