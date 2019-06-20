Lahore woman arrested for burning children in black magic ritual

A woman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly torturing and burning her two children in Lahore’s Anarkali to learn black magic.

Four others were also taken into custody.

Simon Saleem, the woman’s husband, alleged that his three-year-old daughter and two-year-old son were tied with ropes with a goat on his roof by his wife.

“I asked my wife where my children are,” Saleem told SAMAA TV. “They were tied with a goat on the roof.”

Saleem said that he found rope marks on the two children’s necks when he untied them. “Their feet were burned,” he added.

The children are being treated in the burns ward of Lahore’s Mayo hospital.

His[Simon’s] wife and and her aunt tied the children and a goat in order to perform a black magic ritual, Simon’s brother said.

A case has been registered.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.