Violence

Labourer stabbed to death

49 mins ago

A labourer was stabbed to death in Karachi’s Sharafi Goth area, police said Thursday.

Malir SSP Irfan Baloch said the body was shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities. The labourer was identified as 49-year-old Muhammad Farooq.

Police has taken a man into custody for suspicion of involvement in the murder. He was identified as Zeeshan. The murder weapon was also found.

The deceased was working at a home in Sharafi Goth where he had a fight with the owner’s son. Police have started an investigation.

 
TOPICS:
Karachi Murder
 
