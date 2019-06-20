Labourer stabbed to death

A labourer was stabbed to death in Karachi’s Sharafi Goth area, police said Thursday.

Malir SSP Irfan Baloch said the body was shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities. The labourer was identified as 49-year-old Muhammad Farooq.

Police has taken a man into custody for suspicion of involvement in the murder. He was identified as Zeeshan. The murder weapon was also found.

The deceased was working at a home in Sharafi Goth where he had a fight with the owner’s son. Police have started an investigation.