KP man fined Rs50,000 for making snakeskin Peshawari chappals

The KP Wildlife Department imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on a man for making a pair of snakeskin Peshawari chappals.

BBC Urdu first reported that the shoes were being made by a shoemaker in Peshawar known as Nooruddin Chacha. He said shoes had been commissioned by a man named Noman and the snakeskin was sent from America. They were priced at Rs40,000.

On Sunday, the chappals were seized by the department and two people working at Nooruddin’s workshop were detained. They were let go after the shoemaker paid the fine.

Related: KP Wildlife Dept seizes PM Imran Khan’s Eid shoes

Forest Sub-Divisional Officer Amir Ali said that the shoes were made from the skin of an anaconda. He remarked that the shopkeeper failed to provide any documents that the snakeskin was imported.

A case has been filed against him under sections 9 (hunting), 11 (wild animals as property of government), 14 (permit for animal display) and 18 (entrance and exit of animals) of the Wildlife Act, 2015.

The KP Wildlife Department raided Nooruddin’s shop in Peshawar soon after the BBC Urdu story was published and seized the shoes. They were taken so that experts could determine exactly what snakeskin was used. A shoemaker was also reportedly taken into custody from the shop.

The sale of snakeskin is illegal under the Wildlife Act, 2015. According to the Act, no one is allowed to possess any wild or exotic animal (dead or alive) without a valid certificate or licence. The gifting, sale or other transfer of any animal is also not allowed under Section 17. The only snakes protected under the Act are pythons, meaning that if the snakeskin used was not of a python, there should be no fine.

The offence carries a minimum fine of Rs5,000 or imprisonment of one-month or both and a maximum fine of Rs45,000 or two years of jail time or both.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.