KP government to spend Rs3 billion on madrasas

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to spend Rs3 billion to bring the madrasas into provincial education system, Radio Pakistan reported Thursday.

A spokesman for the provincial government told Radio Pakistan that his government will provide maximum facilities to the madrasas. More rooms will be constructed in the religious schools, he added.

The students will also receive financial assistance. The spokesman said that the government was planning to launch technical education in the madrasas.

