HOME > Education

KP government to spend Rs3 billion on madrasas

2 hours ago

File photo: AFP

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to spend Rs3 billion to bring the madrasas into provincial education system, Radio Pakistan reported Thursday.

A spokesman for the provincial government told Radio Pakistan that his government will provide maximum facilities to the madrasas. More rooms will be constructed in the religious schools, he added.

The students will also receive financial assistance. The spokesman said that the government was planning to launch technical education in the madrasas.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
khyber pakhtunkhwa Madrasas Pakistan PTI


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Fire at a shopping centre on Karachi's Tariq Road doused
Fire at a shopping centre on Karachi’s Tariq Road doused
Unhappy Fawad Chaudhry has contacted PPP leader, claims Nabil Gabol
Unhappy Fawad Chaudhry has contacted PPP leader, claims Nabil Gabol
13 people killed in road accidents across Pakistan
13 people killed in road accidents across Pakistan
WATCH: PM Khan, Bushra Maneka perform Umrah
WATCH: PM Khan, Bushra Maneka perform Umrah
PIA plane makes emergency landing in Thatta's Keti Bandar
PIA plane makes emergency landing in Thatta’s Keti Bandar
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.