KP celebrates Eid as the rest of Pakistan fasts

Pakistan is once again celebrating two Eids as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is celebrating Eidul Fitr today (Tuesday) while the rest of the country fasts. Members of the Bohra community are celebrating Eid too.
KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that they received many testimonies of moon sighting after which the government made the decision to celebrate today. He offered Eid prayers alongside the governor in Peshawar.
Eid prayers have been offered in Miranshah, Lakki Marwat, Mardan, Malakand, Charsadda, and Swat. Strict security measures have been taken and the police were deployed outside main mosques in the province.
The KP government decided on Monday that Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated on Tuesday (June 4) in the province, Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said. “Masjid Qasim Ali Khan received over 112 testimonies [of moon sighting],” Yousafzai said. “The provincial government also received testimonies from various parts of the province.”
KP chief minister wants the whole province to celebrate Eid together, he remarked.
The Bohra community in different parts of the country is celebrating too.
Children and men gathered at Karachi's Taheri Masjid to offer their prayers.
Prayers were also offered in mosques in Pan Mandi, Soldier Bazaar, Baloch Colony, North Nazimabad, and Hyderi.
Ruet-e-Hilal committee
The central and zonal committee of the Ruet-e-Hilal committee will meet after sunset today for the sighting of the moon.
The meeting of the central committee will be chaired by Mufti Muneebur Rehman.