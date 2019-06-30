Kia starts bookings for its Rs4.5m Sportage SUV

Kia Motors Pakistan has started taking bookings for its new SUV, the Kia Sportage.

It began taking bookings at its 12 authorized dealerships in eight cities on Sunday morning. The FWD model costs Rs4.5 million while the AWD model costs Rs4.9 million

The booking amounts for each model are Rs1.5 million and Rs1.7 million respectively.

Delivery of the vehicles will begin in the first week of August.

According to PakWheels.com, Kia Lucky Motors sent a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange and notified it of this development. The company said it has successfully completed commissioning of its equipment and pilot production and recently commenced CKD operations at its manufacturing plant in the Bin Qasim Industrial Park. The project costs around Rs19.5 billion and the plant has the capacity to manufacture 50,000 vehicles annually on a double shift basis.

Related: Honda Civic to cost Rs4.2m from June 24

The company will be starting bookings for its Kia Picanto in August and will begin delivery from October 2019.

In comparison to other SUVs, the Rs4.5 million Kia Sportage is cheaper than the Toyota Fortuner 2.7 VVTi, which costs Rs7.9 million according to PakWheels and the Rs22.1 million Toyota Prado. However, compared to the Rs2.9 million Honda BR-V S CVT variant and its Rs2.4 million BR-V MT and Rs2.7 million BR-V CVT models, it is expensive.

It’s at par with Honda’s Civic Turbo RS, the company’s top of the line vehicle, which costs Rs4.2 million. Honda recently increased its prices.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.