Kashmir dispute: Hurriyat ready for talks with Indian government

The leaders of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference in Indian-administered Kashmir have agreed to hold talks with the Indian government, Kashmir Media Service reported Monday.

Satya Pal Malik, the governor of Indian-administered Kashmir, told journalists on Monday that he had spoken with the Hurriyat Conference leaders and they are ready to hold dialogues with the government.

“I feel happy that the temperature in the valley has gone down as compared to what it was during my arrival in Kashmir,” Malik said.

Confirming the development, a spokesperson for the Hurriyat said in a statement that his group had always been in favour of talks to settle the Kashmir dispute.

The statement said that the Hurriyat has always maintained and reiterated that “dialogue among the stakeholders is the best and most peaceful means of [resolving] the Kashmir issue and not force.”

“Hurriyat has engaged with both India and Pakistan in the past,” the statement said.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Hurriyat’s chairperson, told Reuters that he would welcome talks with the Indian government.

“Hurriyat Conference has always been in favor of talks as the means of resolution,” he was quoted as saying. “Kashmiris, being the most affected party for the last 72 years, naturally want its resolution,” he said.

