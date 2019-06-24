Monday, June 24, 2019  | 20 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Global

Kashmir dispute: Hurriyat ready for talks with Indian government

54 mins ago
 

File photo: AFP

The leaders of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference in Indian-administered Kashmir have agreed to hold talks with the Indian government, Kashmir Media Service reported Monday.

Satya Pal Malik, the governor of Indian-administered Kashmir, told journalists on Monday that he had spoken with the Hurriyat Conference leaders and they are ready to hold dialogues with the government.

“I feel happy that the temperature in the valley has gone down as compared to what it was during my arrival in Kashmir,” Malik said.

Confirming the development, a spokesperson for the Hurriyat said in a statement that his group had always been in favour of talks to settle the Kashmir dispute.

The statement said that the Hurriyat has always maintained and reiterated that “dialogue among the stakeholders is the best and most peaceful means of [resolving] the Kashmir issue and not force.”

“Hurriyat has engaged with both India and Pakistan in the past,” the statement said.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Hurriyat’s chairperson, told Reuters that he would welcome talks with the Indian government.

“Hurriyat Conference has always been in favor of talks as the means of resolution,” he was quoted as saying. “Kashmiris, being the most affected party for the last 72 years, naturally want its resolution,” he said.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Hurriyat Conference Kashmir
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Karachi-bound passenger train catches fire in Sahiwal
Karachi-bound passenger train catches fire in Sahiwal
Three dead as Jinnah Express rams into Hyderabad freight train
Three dead as Jinnah Express rams into Hyderabad freight train
Karachi residents stuck in traffic for five hours 
Karachi residents stuck in traffic for five hours 
Aitzaz Ahsan advises Bilawal to not trust the PML-N
Aitzaz Ahsan advises Bilawal to not trust the PML-N
Punjabi actor Anjuman ties the knot in Islamabad
Punjabi actor Anjuman ties the knot in Islamabad
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.