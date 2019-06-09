Kartik Aaryan may star in Bhool Bhulaiya’s sequel

Kartik Aaryan is in talks for Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhool Bhulaiya’s sequel. It was only recently that a sequel to the movie was announced with the script being written by Farhad Samji, according to Pinkvilla.

“Kartik recently met up with the makers and has really liked the idea. If all goes well, the actor is all set to take the Bhool Bhulaiya franchise forward,” a source told the tabloid.

Related: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan’s film gets a title

Bhool Bhulaiya is an Indian psychological thriller which was released in 2007. It has been directed by Priyadarshan. It is a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film, Manichitrathazhu.

Aaryan is currently shooting for the sequel of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal alongside Sara Ali Khan.

He will also be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.