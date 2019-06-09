HOME > Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan may star in Bhool Bhulaiya’s sequel

2 hours ago

Kartik Aaryan is in talks for Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhool Bhulaiya’s sequel. It was only recently that a sequel to the movie was announced with the script being written by Farhad Samji, according to Pinkvilla.

“Kartik recently met up with the makers and has really liked the idea. If all goes well, the actor is all set to take the Bhool Bhulaiya franchise forward,” a source told the tabloid.

Related: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan’s film gets a title

Bhool Bhulaiya is an Indian psychological thriller which was released in 2007. It has been directed by Priyadarshan. It is a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film, Manichitrathazhu. 

Aaryan is currently shooting for the sequel of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal alongside Sara Ali Khan.

He will also be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Bhool Bhulaiya Kartik Aaryan Love Aaj Kal


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan’s film gets a title
2 months ago
2 months ago
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Fire at a shopping centre on Karachi's Tariq Road doused
Fire at a shopping centre on Karachi’s Tariq Road doused
WATCH: Karachi robber runs away after firing shots accidentally
WATCH: Karachi robber runs away after firing shots accidentally
Unhappy Fawad Chaudhry has contacted PPP leader, claims Nabil Gabol
Unhappy Fawad Chaudhry has contacted PPP leader, claims Nabil Gabol
Meet Shanza Faiq, the woman who topped 2018 CSS exams
Meet Shanza Faiq, the woman who topped 2018 CSS exams
Army officer shot dead on Karachi's MA Jinnah Road: police
Army officer shot dead on Karachi’s MA Jinnah Road: police
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.