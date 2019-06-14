Kartarpur Corridor to be inaugurated in November

As a goodwill gesture, Pakistan government has decided to inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor in November this year. PM Imran Khan will inaugurate it.

The open corridor will give Sikh pilgrims from India easy access to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, which is located in Kartarpur, Narowal. The present gurdwara is built on the site where Guru Nanak died on September 22, 1539

“Pakistan is committed to promoting peace in the region and maintaining cordial relations with all its neighbours, including India,” said Planning and Development Minister Khusro Bakhtyar while chairing a meeting in Islamabad on the development of the corridor.

Government is committed to timely completion of the corridor which will provide easy access to Sikh devotees and promote religious tourism, he added.

Khusro said that the government took a major initiative last year by announcing the opening of Kartarpur Corridor to provide access to Sikh devotees to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib on the request of Indian former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu.

During the meeting, the director general of the FWO briefed the participants about the progress on the development of the corridor, including the construction of border terminal buildings, langar khana, Gurdwara complex and a bridge.

He said that technical details and designs have been shared with the Indian side and the work has been continuing in full swing. He remarked that all cultural, religious and social issues have been taken care while developing the corridor.

The meeting participants decided to constitute a technical committee comprising relevant stakeholders to look into the matters of land acquisition, cost-sharing mechanism and other technical issues.​

The groundbreaking ceremony was held on November 28.

