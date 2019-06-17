HOME > Local

Karachi’s Cantonment Board Clifton to fine tax defaulters

39 mins ago

Photo: Cantonment Board Clifton/Facebook

The Cantonment Board Clifton has decided to impose a fine of 12% of the total outstanding amount on tax defaulters from July 1, Monday. 

A CBC representative said that the authorities have issued final notices to the defaulters in order to clear their dues on property tax, conservancy tax and water tax by June 30.

He said that those who haven’t received the bills can collect them from the CBC’s main office in Khayaban-e-Rahat, DHA.

“All branches of National Bank of Pakistan will remain open on June 29 and June 30 for collection of tax,” according to the CBC.

It warned the defaulters to deposit the outstanding amount within the set time period to avoid disconnection of the services provided by the cantonment board.

TOPICS:
cbc Karachi
 
