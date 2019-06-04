Karachi’s water woes worsen as Eid approaches

The situation in Orangi Town's Ghaziabad is quite dire too. People complained that they have no access to sweet water because of which they face a lot of problems.
On May 29, a protest was staged in Lyari and nearby areas at ICI Chowk against a prolonged water shortage. People said they haven’t had access to water for the past 10 months. The protesters blocked the roads, which resulted in a traffic jam at the ICI Bridge, also affecting traffic in other areas of the city.
After negotiations with the police, the protesters dispersed peacefully.