Karachi’s water woes worsen as Eid approaches

2 hours ago
People stage protest in Garden



People living in Karachi's Garden took to the streets on Tuesday to protest the water shortage in their area as Eid approaches. 

They said that they didn't have any water the whole of Ramazan and their Eid will be spent without it too.

The protest was staged near  Garden police headquarters. Some people stormed into the waterboard's office and broke the lock on the doors.

There is a national holiday in Pakistan on account of Eidul Fitr because of which all public offices remained closed.

Related: Karachi residents take to the streets over 10-month water shortage

The situation in Orangi Town's Ghaziabad is quite dire too. People complained that they have no access to sweet water because of which they face a lot of problems.

On May 29, a protest was staged in Lyari and nearby areas at ICI Chowk against a prolonged water shortage. People said they haven’t had access to water for the past 10 months. The protesters blocked the roads, which resulted in a traffic jam at the ICI Bridge, also affecting traffic in other areas of the city.

After negotiations with the police, the protesters dispersed peacefully.

TOPICS:
garden Karachi water crisis


Water crisis, water shortage, water, Garden, Karachi,
 
