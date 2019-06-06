HOME > News

Karachi to remain hot on Eid day 2

23 mins ago

Karachiites covered their heads with wet towels during a heatwave in Karachi. Photo: AFP

The Meteorological department has warned that Karachi’s temperatures will remain high on the second day of Eid.

According to the Met Department, mercury may go as high as 40 degrees Celsius on the second day of Eid in Karachi and Lahore, but a heat wave is unlikely.  The weather is expected to be cloudy after June 15.

However, rain is likely to pour in Gilgit-Baltistan, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar and Kohat division and Kashmir today (Thursday), as predicted by the Meteorological department.

