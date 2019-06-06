Karachi to remain hot on Eid day 2

The Meteorological department has warned that Karachi’s temperatures will remain high on the second day of Eid.

According to the Met Department, mercury may go as high as 40 degrees Celsius on the second day of Eid in Karachi and Lahore, but a heat wave is unlikely. The weather is expected to be cloudy after June 15.

However, rain is likely to pour in Gilgit-Baltistan, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar and Kohat division and Kashmir today (Thursday), as predicted by the Meteorological department.

