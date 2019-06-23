Karachi to receive monsoon showers from July 1

Karachi is expected to receive monsoon showers from July 1, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The met department said that the monsoon season will start from July 1 and rain is expected in different parts of the city.

Karachi’s weather turned pleasant after various parts of the metropolis received light to heavy rainfall on June 21. According to the Met department, the rain was part of a pre-monsoon spell.

Earlier this month, the Met department had issued a heat wave warning for Karachi in wake of Cyclone Vayu.

The Vayu resulted in a drop in sea breeze which led to a heat wave. Temperatures varied between 36°C and 38°C.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.