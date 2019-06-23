Sunday, June 23, 2019  | 19 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Local

Karachi to receive monsoon showers from July 1

18 mins ago
 

Photo: Online

Karachi is expected to receive monsoon showers from July 1, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department. 

The met department said that the monsoon season will start from July 1 and rain is expected in different parts of the city.

Karachi’s weather turned pleasant after various parts of the metropolis received light to heavy rainfall on June 21. According to the Met department, the rain was part of a pre-monsoon spell.

Earlier this month, the Met department had issued a heat wave warning for Karachi in wake of Cyclone Vayu.

The Vayu resulted in a drop in sea breeze which led to a heat wave. Temperatures varied between 36°C and 38°C.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Karachi monsoon Rain
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Karachi-bound passenger train catches fire in Sahiwal
Karachi-bound passenger train catches fire in Sahiwal
Social media activist Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad
Social media activist Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad
Three dead as Jinnah Express rams into Hyderabad freight train
Three dead as Jinnah Express rams into Hyderabad freight train
Lt Gen Faiz Hameed is the new ISI DG
Lt Gen Faiz Hameed is the new ISI DG
Aitzaz Ahsan advises Bilawal to not trust the PML-N
Aitzaz Ahsan advises Bilawal to not trust the PML-N
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.