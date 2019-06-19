Wednesday, June 19, 2019  | 15 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Karachi to face loadshedding as KE, power company agreement expires

57 mins ago

File photo: AFP

Various areas in Karachi are likely to face power outages from tomorrow (Thursday) as a 22-year-old agreement between K-Electric and Tapal Energy will expire at midnight on Wednesday.

Karachi is provided 2,500 megawatts of electricity and needs 2,900. The city will lose another 123 megawatts after the expiry of the agreement between KE and Tapal Energy.

It gets only 600 megawatts from the national grid and NEPRA has written a letter to the power division, asking it to provide KE with extra electricity from the national grid.

KE is trying to renew its agreement with Tapal Energy, a spokesperson for the power company said.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
