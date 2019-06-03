HOME > Environment

Karachi temperatures supposed to reach 40 degrees

39 mins ago

The Pakistan meteorological department has warned that temperatures in Karachi will reach 38 to 40 degrees centigrade during the days leading up to June 15.

According to the chief meteorologist, Abdul Rasheed, the days following the 15th are supposed to be cooler, with a cloudy forecast from the 16th onward and light drizzle on the evening of the 20th.

Punjab is just as warm, according to the met department, with temperatures in Lahore reaching over40 degrees.

