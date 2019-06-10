HOME > Local

Karachi teen accused of raping a four-year-old child

1 hour ago

A 15-year-old has been accused of raping a four-year-old child in Karachi’s Korangi.

The police arrested him on Monday after the medical report confirmed the rape.

The child is a resident of Zaman Town. She left her house to buy candy when three suspects kidnapped her and then raped her.

The suspect confessed to the rape, said the police. He has shared information regarding his accomplices as well. The police are conducting raids to arrest them soon.

The child’s family said that the suspects should be given a harsh punishment.

child abuse Karachi rape
 
