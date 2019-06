Karachi residents stuck in traffic for five hours 

Protesters blocked Mauripur Road

The protest was staged near the ICI Bridge against the shortage of water in the city. People said that temperatures are rising and there is no water at their houses."A mosque in our area has no water. People can't even perform wuzoo," said a man. "We have been complaining for a while but no government representative has come to our help. We supported the politicians when they needed our help and now there are not there when we need them."A woman remarked, "what sort of tabdeeli [change] is this that we are sitting on the road?"A person even fell unconscious during the protest and was taken to a hospital.The people stuck in the traffic said that they are being punished for no reason. "I have come from Punjab and have been stuck in traffic since early morning. How is this my fault?"Another driver remarked that he had been struck since 6am. "It's not my fault that there is a water shortage in the city."A man said that he is running late for work and his daughter couldn't reach her school on time.The road was opened for traffic after the deputy commissioner met with the protesters and assured them that their demands would be met.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram