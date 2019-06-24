Karachi residents stuck in traffic for five hours 

People were stuck in traffic for more than five hours after protesters blocked Karachi's Mauripur Road Monday morning.
The protest was staged near the ICI Bridge against the shortage of water in the city. People said that temperatures are rising and there is no water at their houses.
"A mosque in our area has no water. People can't even perform wuzoo," said a man."We have been complaining for a while but no government representative has come to our help. We supported the politicians when they needed our help and now there are not there when we need them."
A woman remarked, "what sort of tabdeeli [change] is this that we are sitting on the road?"