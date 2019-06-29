Saturday, June 29, 2019  | 25 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

Karachi residents block roads against water supply suspension

1 hour ago
 

Photo: ONLINE

The residents of Lyari once again took to the streets to protest against the suspension of water supply in the area on Saturday.

Protesters at the Sher Shah Pankha Hotel blocked roads for a couple of hours, causing a traffic jam on Mauripur Road, West Wharf, Jinnah Bridge and Native Jetty Bridge. Traffic was being diverted to MM Alam Road.

Related: Dealers protest PTA’s policy for used mobile phones

The hours-long protest that started at 11am caused a traffic jam which lasted for hours.

People were protesting against the prolonged water suspension in Lyari’s UC 3. Water supply water has been cut for the past 15 days.

The district administration has promised the protesters that the issue will be resolved within two days.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
