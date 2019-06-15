Karachi police arrest two for faking robbery, recover Rs10m

Two men were arrested on Friday for registering a fake robbery case at the Shah Latif Town police station in Karachi.

The police said the men were behind the robbery themselves.

Suspect Amir worked at a mobile franchise shop. He conspired with his brother-in-law Khurram to use the company’s money for personal use.

“I was facing a loss and planned to return the money to the company,” Amir claimed. Khurram said he knew nothing of this plan and was only visiting Amir’s shop.

Three days ago, they registered a case of robbery at the Shah Latif Town police station.

The police investigated and found that Amir and Khurram had hidden the money themselves. CCTV footage of the men carrying a white plastic bag with money on a motorcycle was found.

The police recovered Rs10,050,000 from them.

