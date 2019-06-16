Karachi man kills wife, brings body to hospital for post-mortem

A man killed his wife in Karachi’s Shahnawaz Bhutto Colony and brought her body to the hospital himself, from where he was arrested.

The man, identified as Rauf, even called his in-laws and told them to come to the hospital.

Rauf told the police that he killed his wife Sitara after a fight. He said he doubted she had been faithful to him when she left the house and refused to tell him where she had gone.

He took her body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital himself, where doctors confirmed that she had been beaten up.

The police arrested Rauf at the hospital.

