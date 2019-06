Three men have been accused of killing their friend over money. The police have arrested one suspect.

The deceased has been identified as 17-year-old Zubair. His body was found from a nullah in Landhi’s Sherpao Colony.

Zubair’s family said that he had gone to meet his friends but he never came back. They even registered a case at Zaman Town police station.

The police said that two suspects are still absconding. They are reportedly in Punjab.

A team has been formed for their arrest.