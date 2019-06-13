Karachi has become Pakistan’s worst city: SC judge

Justice Gulzar Ahmed chided the Sindh government over the lack of progress in the Amal Umer case. He was hearing the case on Thursday.

Ten-year-old Amal was killed on August 13, 2018 in the crossfire between police and two robbers soon after they robbed her family in Karachi’s Akhtar Colony. The bullet that hit her was fired by a policeman.

The judge remarked that the Sindh government does not have the solution to any problem. The government is in a bad condition, he said. “Karachi has become Pakistan’s worst city. There is no governance in the city.”

He said that children can no longer leave their houses. Absconding suspects are roaming freely in the city, he added.

The Sindh government’s lawyer asked the court if he can present his stance but was stopped from doing so.

The court ordered the respondents in the case to submit their written replies in four weeks.

Speaking to the media outside the court, Amal’s parents said that they are fighting the case because they want institutions to improve.

“We just want the Sindh government, the police and the healthcare commission to realise their mistakes and try to improve their performance,” said Amal’s mother Beenish.

Her father said that there is no authority that has been monitoring the performance of different departments. “No one asks them anything so they all work in collusion.”

