Saturday, June 22, 2019  | 18 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi court issues warrants for Altaf Hussain in murder case

5 hours ago
 

A Karachi anti-terrorism court has issued arrest warrants for MQM founder Altaf Hussain and six other suspects in the murder of two PSP workers. 

During Saturday’s hearing, the court ordered the suspects to be arrested and presented before the court soon. They are accused in the murder of two PSP workers, Naeem and Azhar, during an attack on the PSP office in Rizvia Town on December 23, 2018. The suspects include MQM-London workers Asif Hasnain alias Pasha and Bisma Naz.

The police informed the court that nine suspects had already been arrested. These include Raza Ali alias Soldier, Qazi Anis alias Captain, Waqas, Shehryar alias Sherry, and Mohsin Ahmed alias Shah Jee.

A case was registered against them at the Rizvia police station. Two other PSP workers were injured in the attack, which the police believe was carried out by MQM’s South Africa chapter on the orders of the MQM founder.

The case was adjourned till June 28.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
altaf hussain psp
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
psp, mqm, altaf hussain, psp workers killed, murder, mqm-london, atc
 
MOST READ
Suzuki finally launches the All New Alto 660cc
Suzuki finally launches the All New Alto 660cc
Karachi-bound passenger train catches fire in Sahiwal
Karachi-bound passenger train catches fire in Sahiwal
Social media activist Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad
Social media activist Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad
Three dead as Jinnah Express rams into Hyderabad freight train
Three dead as Jinnah Express rams into Hyderabad freight train
Fawad Chaudhry admits he slapped Sami Ibrahim
Fawad Chaudhry admits he slapped Sami Ibrahim
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.