Karachi court issues warrants for Altaf Hussain in murder case

A Karachi anti-terrorism court has issued arrest warrants for MQM founder Altaf Hussain and six other suspects in the murder of two PSP workers.

During Saturday’s hearing, the court ordered the suspects to be arrested and presented before the court soon. They are accused in the murder of two PSP workers, Naeem and Azhar, during an attack on the PSP office in Rizvia Town on December 23, 2018. The suspects include MQM-London workers Asif Hasnain alias Pasha and Bisma Naz.

The police informed the court that nine suspects had already been arrested. These include Raza Ali alias Soldier, Qazi Anis alias Captain, Waqas, Shehryar alias Sherry, and Mohsin Ahmed alias Shah Jee.

A case was registered against them at the Rizvia police station. Two other PSP workers were injured in the attack, which the police believe was carried out by MQM’s South Africa chapter on the orders of the MQM founder.

The case was adjourned till June 28.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.