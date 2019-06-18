Tuesday, June 18, 2019 | 14 Shawwal, 1440 | BETA
Local
Karachi-bound passenger train catches fire in Sahiwal
Javed Shaukat
3 hours ago
No injuries were reported
A Karachi-bound passenger train caught fire in Sahiwal on Tuesday, a railways official said.
The fire broke out in the dining car of Jinnah Express near Harappa. Officials said the affected coach was separated from the train. No injuries were reported.
The Multan Railways track has been closed, the officials added.
