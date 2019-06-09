HOME > News

Karachi bar cancels attorney general, law minister’s memberships

8 mins ago

The Karachi Bar Association has cancelled the memberships of Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan and Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem.

The bar association has revoked their memberships over a reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court and Justice KK Agha of the Sindh High Court. It has also demanded their resignations.

The decision to cancel their memberships was made during a general body meeting.

Govt confirms references filed in Supreme Judicial Council against judges

The Pakistan Bar Council has also called the reference against Justice Isa weak. It has called a protest on June 14 across the country. Vice-Chairperson Amjad Shah said that the reference does not fall within the Supreme Judicial Council’s jurisdiction. The FBR should issue notices to the judges first, he said.

