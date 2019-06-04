Karachi: 2,296 motorcycles and 4,000 mobile phones snatched in Ramazan

There was a sharp increase in street crimes in Karachi this Ramazan, according to the police.

Authorities revealed that in one month, 113 cars were stolen, 2,296 motorcycles and 4,000 mobile phones were snatched from different parts of the city. More than 20 cases of robberies were reported in police stations.

Two cases of extortion and one case of kidnapping were reported too.

At least 31 people are wanted for different crimes.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.