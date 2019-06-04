HOME > News

Karachi: 2,296 motorcycles and 4,000 mobile phones snatched in Ramazan

1 hour ago

There was a sharp increase in street crimes in Karachi this Ramazan, according to the police. 

Authorities revealed that in one month, 113 cars were stolen, 2,296 motorcycles and 4,000 mobile phones were snatched from different parts of the city. More than 20 cases of robberies were reported in police stations.

Two cases of extortion and one case of kidnapping were reported too.

At least 31 people are wanted for different crimes.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Crime Karachi ramazan


Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, crime, Ramazan, street crime,
 
MOST READ
13 people killed in road accidents across Pakistan
13 people killed in road accidents across Pakistan
WATCH: PM Khan, Bushra Maneka perform Umrah
WATCH: PM Khan, Bushra Maneka perform Umrah
PIA plane makes emergency landing in Thatta's Keti Bandar
PIA plane makes emergency landing in Thatta’s Keti Bandar
COAS confirms death sentences for army, civilian officers for spying
COAS confirms death sentences for army, civilian officers for spying
Unhappy Fawad Chaudhry has contacted PPP leader, claims Nabil Gabol
Unhappy Fawad Chaudhry has contacted PPP leader, claims Nabil Gabol
 
 
 
 
 
ABOUT US ANCHOR PROFILES COMMENT POLICY ONLINE ADVERTISING CONTACT US FEEDBACK RSS MOBILE APPS FAQ'S
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.